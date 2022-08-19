Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of Palm Beach Gardens home

A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway.

"I was shocked and had to watch the video several times to believe what I was seeing," Cathy Buoniello told WPTV.

She said her Ring doorbell camera captured the black bear on the driveway of her PGA National home at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Buoniello said she has seen raccoons at night but never a bear.

"As far as I know, it’s the first time that a bear has been spotted in our neighborhood," she said.

According to wildlife officials, more bears are being reported roaming in people's neighborhoods.

In July, a Jupiter resident spotted a bear on a tree while fixing up the yard area at his residence located at Center Street.

A few days later, another bear was spotted in Jupiter, this time in the Riverwalk community, just north of Indiantown Road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says if you spot any bear give it space and never feed it, and contact FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline number: 888-404-FWCC (3922).

The video in this story is courtesy of Cathy Buoniello

Scripps Only Content 2022