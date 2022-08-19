Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Many parents received a robocall from the School District of Palm Beach County Friday morning.

The call explained that a "technical glitch" in a security system is causing false alerts to be sent out.

In the call, the school district said that no schools in the county are currently on lockdown.

'There are no schools on lockdown'

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

