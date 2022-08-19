Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Many parents received a robocall from the School District of Palm Beach County Friday morning.
The call explained that a "technical glitch" in a security system is causing false alerts to be sent out.
In the call, the school district said that no schools in the county are currently on lockdown.
