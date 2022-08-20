Fired Jaguars coach Urban Meyer returns to college football

Urban Meyer is returning to college football.

The fired Jacksonville Jaguars coach will rejoin Fox this fall for its college football coverage, the network announced Friday.

Meyer will reunite with sportscaster Rob Stone, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, and former Southern California Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart for Fox's "Big Noon Football" pregame show, which will hit the road for the first time beginning this season.

After resigning as Ohio State's coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as an analyst on the show in 2019 and 2020.

Meyer was hired to coach the Jaguars in 2021 but lasted just 13 games before he was fired in December after making headlines for a series of off-the-field controversies.

The 58-year-old won two national championships while at Florida and led the Buckeyes to the very first national title of the College Football Playoff era.

Meyer will return to the sideline Sept. 1 for Penn State at Purdue.

