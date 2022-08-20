Fired Jaguars coach Urban Meyer returns to college football

Urban Meyer, Fox Sports commentator and former Ohio State head coach talks before an NCAA...
Urban Meyer, Fox Sports commentator and former Ohio State head coach talks before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Urban Meyer is returning to college football.

The fired Jacksonville Jaguars coach will rejoin Fox this fall for its college football coverage, the network announced Friday.

Meyer will reunite with sportscaster Rob Stone, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, and former Southern California Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart for Fox's "Big Noon Football" pregame show, which will hit the road for the first time beginning this season.

After resigning as Ohio State's coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as an analyst on the show in 2019 and 2020.

MORE: WPTV to televise Big Ten games in 2023

Meyer was hired to coach the Jaguars in 2021 but lasted just 13 games before he was fired in December after making headlines for a series of off-the-field controversies.

The 58-year-old won two national championships while at Florida and led the Buckeyes to the very first national title of the College Football Playoff era.

Meyer will return to the sideline Sept. 1 for Penn State at Purdue.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
20 charged with voter fraud; DeSantis touts new office of election crimes and security
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud
A mother is dead after a lightning strike in central Florida. Her child and an unrelated teen...
Woman killed, 2 others injured in Florida lightning strike
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to the area

Latest News

Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
Small plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico near Marathon
Man warns beachgoers after thief steals credit cards, goes on shopping spree
Calls for more voters on final weekend of early voting