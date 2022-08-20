Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson will be held Tuesday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center.

Patterson, 35, was hit head-on by a 24-year old driver from Tampa near Okeechobee Road and South Header Canal Road in Fort Pierce on June 9.

Both Patterson and the female driver died in the crash.

After his death, Patterson was followed by members of law enforcement from around the state in a procession to Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie.

After the memorial service, Patterson was taken to his hometown of Christmas, Florida, where he was buried.

At Tuesday's Junior Florida Cattlemen's Association Cattle Battle Show there will be a raffle with over 30 items.

Those who wish to buy tickets do not need to be present to try and win items.

Below is a full list of raffle items and a QR code to purchase tickets or donate electronically.

Kyle Patterson raffle
Kyle Patterson raffle

