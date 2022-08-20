Thieves steal 33 catalytic converters from Palm Tran shuttle buses

An investigation is underway after dozens of Palm Tran shuttle buses were vandalized overnight in West Palm Beach.

According to Palm Tran spokesman Joe Harrington, 33 catalytic converters were swiped from Palm Tran Connection buses, vehicles that are used to transport elderly and disabled residents throughout the county.

The crime happened at 3301 Electronics Way, next to Palm Tran headquarters.

According to Harrington, the service isn’t experiencing any major delays as initially anticipated due to low demand on weekends.

However, starting Monday, customers can expect delays depending on the number of buses that are able to get repaired.

"We have a pretty good plan to get at least 18 of these vehicles back into service with repairs. We are actively looking for other catalytic converters, and other solutions to try and have enough vehicles to provide the service we know we need to provide on Monday," said Harrington.

To avoid any major delays, Harrington recommends customers find alternate options of transportation for the time being.

"We really are just asking people, if they have another way to get to where they need to go, they might want to consider it. And if they don't mind delays, they can continue to book their trip through Palm Tran's Connection main number."

