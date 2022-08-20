Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down I-95 South in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Martin County Saturday afternoon.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle.

Three people were transported to a trauma hospital.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Scripps Only Content 2022

