Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down I-95 South in Martin County
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Martin County Saturday afternoon.
According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle.
Three people were transported to a trauma hospital.
There is no word yet on their conditions.
Scripps Only Content 2022