1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash on Saturday.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Guy Ludgy Barbancourt, 20, was driving a Tesla Model S westbound on Lantana Road at a high rate of speed on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:39 p.m.

A person driving a BMW M4 and a person driving a Ford van were traveling westbound on Lantana Road ahead of Barbancourt.

As Barbancourt approached traffic ahead, he swerved to the right, traveling across the center and outside lanes and exited the roadway, overturning and coming to rest in a parking lot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the van began to slow down to avoid Barbancourt's vehicle and while slowing, the driver of the BMW drove into the left rear side of the van.

The BMW overturned and came to rest in the westbound lanes of Lantana Road.

The van was brought to a controlled stop on the north shoulder.

A 32-year-old man that was a passenger in the van was seriously injured. Another passenger in the van suffered minor injuries.

