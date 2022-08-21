Gang members arrested, deputies seize drugs, a gun, and cash in St. Lucie County

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has arrested two documented members of the 10th Street gang after a three-month-long joint investigation involving multiple agencies.

Derron Nathaniel Johnson, 25, and Edward Houston Clark, 30, both from Fort Pierce, were arrested Friday on felony warrants for cocaine trafficking and sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

gang-082122-02.jpg

Johnson will also face charges for selling and trafficking Fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving with a suspended license.

The joint investigation also involved the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Sheriff's Office, and Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies seized 15.2 oz. of cocaine, 118 grams of a cocaine/MDPV (known on the streets as "bath salts") mixture, and 2.7 lbs. of marijuana, a handgun, plus drug paraphernalia and cash during the arrest.

gang-082122-01.jpg

"Both individuals arrested are well-known to law enforcement and our community. It is imperative that we continue to work together to remove criminals like these from our streets," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara. "We are committed to ridding our community of this poison, Fentanyl, which has not only destroyed individual lives and families in our community but communities across our nation. Trafficking in Fentanyl is a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence. I now hope and pray they get the time they deserve in prison so they never victimize our community with this poison again."

drug-house-closed-082122.jpg

Both men were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

Johnson is being held on a $187,750 bond and Clark is being held on a $414,250 bond.

gang-082122-03.jpg

Scripps Only Content 2022