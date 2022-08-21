Suspects wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify suspects wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Palm Beach County.

According to PBSO the latest thefts occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2 a.m.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle they could be driving is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle

