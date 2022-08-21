Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is calling on the community to help solve a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Several businesses and agencies have been targeted including ‘One Stop Generator Shop’ in unincorporated Riviera Beach.

The business is located north of Blue Heron Boulevard.

Palm Tran also sent an alert to the community after several buses had catalytic converters stolen from the fleet.

Palm Tran released the following statement:

Due to vandalism of vehicles, Palm Tran Connection is experiencing significant delays, which are expected to continue the next few days. Palm Tran Connection is working diligently to resolve the issues. If possible, please consider making alternate transportation plans. Clients riding the service should expect major delays. Palm Tran is reaching out to all affected riders. Please monitor palmtran.org and Palm Tran on social media for updates. Thank you for your patience.

The thieves also targeted trucks owned by FPL and the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link says a catalytic converter was stolen from one of the newer box trucks that is used to transport voting equipment.

According to Sartory Link, last week an employee tried to start the engine of the truck and immediately noticed something was wrong.

“They got in the car and it made this horrible loud sound Iike there was an explosion of some sort,” Sartory Link said. “They got out and saw that the catalytic converter had been cut.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released the following images captures by a surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify these suspects and or the vehicle they could be driving is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Suspect vehicle

