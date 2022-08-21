Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down southbound I-95 in Martin County
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Three people were injured Saturday afternoon in a wrong-way crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Martin County.
According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle.
Three people were taken to a trauma hospital.
There is no word yet on their conditions.
Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for a few hours but have since reopened.
