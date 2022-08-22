Boat in Florida explodes shortly after refueling

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted a video on Sunday of a boat exploding shortly after it was refueled.

Video shows the explosion nearly blew this boat apart, injuring four people on board. One of the victims had to be airlifted to an Orlando hospital with serious burns.

Firefighters said the incident occurred at the Halifax Harbor Marina.

The cause of the explosion and resulting fire have not been announced.

Scripps Only Content 2022