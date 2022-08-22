Boat in Florida explodes shortly after refueling

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted a video on Sunday of a boat exploding shortly after it was refueled.

Video shows the explosion nearly blew this boat apart, injuring four people on board. One of the victims had to be airlifted to an Orlando hospital with serious burns.

Firefighters said the incident occurred at the Halifax Harbor Marina.

The cause of the explosion and resulting fire have not been announced.

