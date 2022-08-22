Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A truck and car collided as they attempted to illegally go around a stopped school bus Monday morning in Boynton Beach, police said.

Boynton Beach police Officer Holly Picciano said a school bus was stopped at a bus stop in the southbound lanes of Lawrence Road, and the bus had its stop signs out.

Picciano said the red pickup truck was traveling north on Lawrence Road and attempted to go past the school bus. At the same time, a Dodge Charger traveling south tried to go around the bus to make a left turn into a neighborhood.

The vehicles collided and the red truck went on to side-swipe the school bus.

Picciano said children were about to board, but none were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down southbound I-95 in Martin County
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud

Latest News

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speaks with Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz (not...
Weeks into trial, Parkland shooter's lawyer to make opening statements
Florida Primary Election Day: What you need before you head to the polls
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
Sunday is last day for early voting in Palm Beach County