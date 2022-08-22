Cuban migrant arrives in Florida Keys on kayak

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A Cuban migrant crossed the dangerous Florida Straits this past weekend, not by boat but by inflatable kayak.

Border Patrol agents said Sunday that the man arrived in Marathon, located in the Middle Florida Keys.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted that the migrant was taken into custody by agents and would be returned to Cuba.

The U.S.'s "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which allowed Cuban migrants who made it to shore to stay in the country, ended in January 2017.

There has been a swift increase in Cubans attempting to make it to the U.S. this year.

U.S. border officials report they have processed 177,848 Cuban migrants since October last year. That tally is significantly higher than the 39,303 Cubans taken into custody during the 2021 fiscal year and 14,015 in 2020.

