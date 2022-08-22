Deputies seek help locating missing elderly woman in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help to locate a missing elderly woman.

Shirley O'Haire, 84, was last known to be at the Beach Bites Restaurant located at 1840 Wabasso Beach Road in Vero Beach on August 21 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, O'Haire was driving a silver 2013 GMC SUV with Florida tag Y51IUP.

She is 5 foot 6 inches tall. Officials do not have a description of her clothing.

Anyone who sees O'Haire or her vehicle is urged to call Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6163 or email him with case number 2022-92320.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down southbound I-95 in Martin County
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway

Latest News

Palm Tran races to cover routes after dozens of catalytic converter thefts
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns
Boat in Florida explodes shortly after refueling