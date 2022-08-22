Florida Primary Election Day: What you need before you head to the polls

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in this year's primary election.

In Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, the deadline to pick up a drop off ballot is Monday.

Martin County voters can pick up drop off ballots on Election Day as long as they are returned before the polls close at 7 p.m.

All voters must bring with them a government issued ID with a signature.

In St. Lucie County, voters will decide whether to approve an economic development incentive.

If passed, it would allow county leaders to grant new and exempting businesses an exemption from property taxes up to 100% for up to 10 years.

County leaders said it would not increase resident property taxes and that it could actually decrease tax rates due to rising property values and the businesses bringing new, high paying jobs.

Businesses would still be required to pay school, city and voter approved taxes.

In Martin County, voters there will decide whether to extend the millage for the school district.

School board leaders said it would help fund essential operating expenses such school safety and security, mental health programs, recruiting and retaining teachers, and professional development.

Polling locations open at 7 a.m.

For a full list across our viewing area, visit our voter information guide here.

