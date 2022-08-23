4 Palm Beach County School Board seats up for grabs

More than a dozen school board seats are up for grabs across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday.

These school board races are becoming more heated and more political than ever before, even though the races are non-partisan.

This is a school board election cycle unlike one we've ever seen before with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis actually getting involved and endorsing several candidates, including one in Indian River County and one in Martin County.

In Palm Beach County, there are four seats up for grabs, with three incumbents running for re-election.

Several of the challengers are parents who became very vocal and involved during the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking out against mask mandates and standing up for parental rights.

In District 3, which represents parts of west Delray Beach and west Boynton Beach, incumbent Karen Brill is seeking her fourth term on the board and is running against Kristen Stevenson, Bailey Lashells, and Connor Frontera.

In the race for District 4, which covers parts of Boynton Beach, Lake Worth Beach, and West Palm Beach, incumbent Erica Whitfield is seeking her third term. Challenging Whitfield is Angelique Contreras, an outspoken parent at school board meetings who was against the School District of Palm Beach County's mask mandate and is in favor of the newly passed "Parental Rights In Education" law, dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" measure.

In District 6, which covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, and the Glades, incumbent and career educator Marcia Andrews is seeking her fourth term. She's running against a competitive field including Amanda Silvestri, Jennifer Showalter, Deanne Ewers, and Jeff Browning.

Finally, school board member Dr. Debra Robinson is not running for re-election for District 7, which covers parts of West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach. Robinson has served on the Palm Beach County School Board for 22 years.

Running for the District 7 seat are local attorney Edwin Ferguson, Christopher Persaud, and Corey Michael Smith. Ferguson is the husband of WPTV sports anchor Keli Ferguson.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley told anchor Michael Williams on "To The Point" that this is the most partisan election cycle he's ever seen for races that are not supposed to be tied to political parties.

"I think it says that a lot of folks who are excited on individual issues don't really understand what it means to be on the school board," Crowley said. "There's a million things you do. It's like running a business. So they can get all excited about these hot blood issues, but in the long run, it's not as important as the day-to-day operations in the schools."

Palm Beach County School Board members serve four-year terms. Three additional seats will be up for grabs in 2024.

