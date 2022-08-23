8 days after signing with Dolphins, another cornerback lands on IR

Miami Dolphins personnel talk with cornerback Mackensie Alexander (34) during the second half...
Miami Dolphins personnel talk with cornerback Mackensie Alexander (34) during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins have placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve, ending his season eight days after he signed with the team.

Alexander was injured during Miami's 15-13 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Florida native was a 2016 second-round draft pick out of Clemson. He has played for the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19, 2021) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020).

Alexander signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 15 to replace Trill Williams, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Miami's preseason opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins also announced Tuesday that they've placed fullback John Lovett on injured reserve and waived punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Johnson and Redwine are both former Miami-area high school stars who went on to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

The moves bring the Dolphins to its 80-man roster limit before Tuesday's cut deadline.

