Benefit show to be held for man who was struck by a car inside Boca Raton home

Gary Schweikhart is known by local PR colleges as the "Godfather of PR." He has built a career promoting the arts in the Palm Beaches and now the artists he spent a lifetime promoting are helping him out after a car drove through his house and left him in ICU.

"He's going to be out of his home for a year," said Broadway alumni Avery Sommers.

After multiple surgeries and countless hours in rehab, Schweikhart still has a long road to recovery. He's still without a home for at least the next eight months because it's in need of repairs. He is currently living in a hotel.

"I'm feeling pretty good (all things considered). I realize seven weeks ago, that I was buried under a pile of rubble, not to mention a white Audi. So the very fact that I'm standing up and I'm talking and moving around, I'm doing great," said Schweikhart optimistically.

Jill Switzer and her husband Rich are performing at the benefit concert.

"Well, describing Gary pre-accident is much like describing him now. He has a positive spirit. He's got a wicked sense of humor. He's smart as a whip. He is just always on and in the best way. And he is in service," said Caberet performer Jill Switzer.

That's why those who know him best are stepping up to hold a fundraiser concert in his honor on Sunday — one that will feature some of South Florida's finest talent, including Broadway star Avery Sommers.

"We're just gonna sing to the glory of Gary," joked Sommers.

Schweikhart said his heart is warm.

"These are performers that I have been proud to promote and publicize for the last 1520 years. And the fact that they're now coming together to do a benefit concert for me. is just so exciting. Plus I get a chance to hear them perform," said Schweikhart.

"There's nothing better than to listen to Avery summers or Jill and Richard Denver silver. These are incredible performers. So yes, it's a benefit, but it's going to be a hell of a show," said Schweikhart.

There are only a few tickets left to "He Did Survive: A Benefit Concert for Gary Schweikhart." The show is at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. and the tickets start at $50.



