Brightline celebrates National Dog Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

National Dog Day is August 26 and Brightline is celebrating it with a week of festivities for pups and their owners.

During the week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, Brightline social media fans and guests are encouraged to snap a photo of their furry friend at the station and post on Instagram using the hashtag #BrightlineCCO.

On National Dog Day Brightline will announce the winner who will receive a box of Brightline merchandise, dog treats and bragging (or barking) rights as Brightline’s first-ever Chief Canine Officer.

All three Brightline stations will surprise all pups with complimentary Brightline bandanas and custom-made puppuccinos at the in-station bar Mary Mary with a purchase of a beverage.

Complimentary pet family photos will also be available at the Miami station before boarding the train.

“We are honored to partner with Animal Services to support their ongoing efforts to help pets find loving homes,” said Ali Soule, VP of community affairs for Brightline. “We are encouraging all of South Florida to help us support Animal Services in their mission to clear the shelters by adopting a pet this month.”

To travel with a furry friend, passengers must provide notice in their reservation. Pet fees may apply.

To learn more about Brightline's pet-friendly policy, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
Florida Primary Election Day: What you need before you head to the polls

Latest News

Defense attorneys seek medical evaluation of 18-year-old charged in fatal crash
FHP: Woman falls asleep while driving, crashes into patrol car
Miami Dolphins personnel talk with cornerback Mackensie Alexander (34) during the second half...
8 days after signing with Dolphins, another cornerback lands on IR
New tropical disturbances in Atlantic this week