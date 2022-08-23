Crist, Fried vie for Democratic nomination to take on DeSantis

In a matter of hours, Florida voters will learn which Democratic candidate will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November election for governor.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., is going against Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in the race to take on the incumbent governor.

Crist is watching the race from St. Petersburg while Fried, a South Florida native, will be in Fort Lauderdale.

Fried is currently the only Democratic in Florida who holds a state-wide office.

Crist was the governor of Florida from 2007-2011 as a Republican but switched to the Democratic party in 2012.

"I have been in the trenches. I have taken on DeSantis," Fried told The Associated Press. DeSantis "won’t have a 2024 because he won't have a 2022. We are going to beat him in November, and we are going to kill all of his aspirations to run for president of the United States."

Crist, in an interview, described DeSantis as a threat to democracy.

"He is the opposite of freedom. He is an autocrat. He is a demagogue. And I think people are sick of him," Crist said of the sitting Republican governor, noting that DeSantis earlier this year admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference. "Who is this guy? Who does he think he is? He is not the boss."

