Defense attorneys seek medical evaluation of 18-year-old charged in fatal crash

Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lawyers for a Wellington man charged in a deadly crash that killed six farmworkers want to send him out of state for a medical evaluation.

Noah Galle, 18, is charged with vehicular homicide. Investigators said he was driving a BMW 151 mph on route 441 west of Delray Beach, when he rear ended an SUV.

Galle's attorneys filed a motion Monday claiming Galle suffered, "medical issues or episodes that caused or contributed to the accident."

His lawyers want his house arrest modified so he can see medical specialists in Boston.

According to Galle’s arrest report, he had previously posted on social media videos of himself speeding and offering a $25 reward for those who could guess his speed.

