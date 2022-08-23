Demings taking on 3 candidates in Democratic primary for Senate
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., will look to take on incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November's race for Senate.
However, she'll first have to win Tuesday's primary where she is taking on three candidates for the Democratic nomination: Ricardo De La Fuente, Brian Rush and William Sanchez.
Rubio is looking to serve for a third term as Florida's senator. He is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
