Demings taking on 3 candidates in Democratic primary for Senate

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to...
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., will look to take on incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November's race for Senate.

However, she'll first have to win Tuesday's primary where she is taking on three candidates for the Democratic nomination: Ricardo De La Fuente, Brian Rush and William Sanchez.

Rubio is looking to serve for a third term as Florida's senator. He is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

