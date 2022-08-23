Demings taking on 3 candidates in Democratic primary for Senate

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., will look to take on incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November's race for Senate.

However, she'll first have to win Tuesday's primary where she is taking on three candidates for the Democratic nomination: Ricardo De La Fuente, Brian Rush and William Sanchez.

RELATED: Real-time elections results

Rubio is looking to serve for a third term as Florida's senator. He is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Scripps Only Content 2022