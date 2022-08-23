Dr. Alina Alonso to retire in 2023

Palm Beach County's health director is planning to retire next year.

Dr. Alina Alonso was recognized Tuesday by Palm Beach County commissioners as she prepares to retire in 2023.

"I won't be seeing you officially, but I'm still sticking around, and I expect to see all of you frequently," Alonso told county commissioners during Tuesday's board meeting.

Alonso served as the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in Palm Beach County, providing weekly updates and offering her medical opinion to county commissioners at board meetings.

The 65-year-old Cuba-born doctor was also subject to scrutiny early on during the pandemic when she allowed passengers on a JetBlue flight from New York to leave, even after one of the passengers tested positive for the virus.

Alonso was also criticized by residents opposed to Palm Beach County's mask mandate in 2020.

She was recently named one of USA Today's "Women of the Year."

Palm Beach County commissioners praised her for her years of service.

Alonso has been with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County since 1989 and has served as its director since 2009.

"It's been a great ride," Alonso said, fighting back tears. "There's no other career that I could have chosen as a physician than working for my community and helping my community to protect and prove and do everything that we do in public health."

