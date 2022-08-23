Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.(Dinosaur Valley State Park)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history.

Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

A park official said these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, weighed seven tons and reached 15 feet tall.

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.

Park officials say that is a good thing because the water helps protect the prints from natural weathering and erosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
Florida Primary Election Day: What you need before you head to the polls

Latest News

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school
Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events
This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from...
‘House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
Biden leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
Gov. Ron DeSantis to host Republican rally in Hialeah on election night