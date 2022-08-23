FHP: Woman falls asleep while driving, crashes into patrol car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Two people are recovering after a crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The crash happened at around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday on Florida’s Turnpike northbound at Mile Marker 58.

According to FHP, a 28-year-old woman was driving a gray Nissan Altima, when she fell asleep and slammed into the back of the trooper’s patrol car.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Rescue crews transported the trooper to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the woman did not appear to be under the influence of any alcohol or drugs and was given a citation.

