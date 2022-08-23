Gas below $3 per gallon at some Palm Beach County gas stations

Gas was $2.99 per gallon at some gas stations in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.

It's a sight that drivers haven't seen in quite a while.

"When I see cheap gas, that means I can hang out with my friends. So, there's stars in my eyes. I’m like, 'Yes,'" Sophia Arias, a customer at a North Palm Beach gas station, said.

Sophia Arias is among the drivers excited to see gas prices falling in Palm Beach County.

Drivers at a Rocket Fuel, located at U.S. 1 and Palmetto Road, waited in long lines to get a turn at the pump to pay $2.99 per gallon.

"Am I dreaming? Like for real? Because it hasn’t been this low for so long, for years now," Aniel Blanc said.

Across the street though, the prices were about 40 cents higher but still under $4 per gallon.

"We may be close to a bottom here, not that we're gonna spike up, but we may see some subtle increases here and there," Patrick De Haan, oil analyst with Gas Buddy, said.

⛽️ Gas is $2.99 per gallon at this Rocket Fuel at US 1 & Palmetto Rd! And people are lining up for it. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/hD1hO6tNNg — Jessica Bruno Richards (@Jbrunonews) August 23, 2022

De Haan said all eyes are on the price of crude oil right now.

"Earlier today it was down, but now OPEC is threatening to cut oil production to stem a decline in prices," De Haan said. "Oil prices are back up about 4% today. [The] wholesale price of gasoline is only up about a percent."

Patrick De Haan outlines why gas prices are falling and if we can see cheaper prices in the future.

So, will we continue to see gas below $3? We''ll just have to wait and see.

"Can we get used to it now?" Blanc asked

According to AAA, the national average price for gas was $3.89 on Tuesday and the average price in Florida was $3.52. In Palm Beach County, the average price was $3.73.

