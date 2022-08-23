Gas below $3 per gallon at some Palm Beach County gas stations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gas was $2.99 per gallon at some gas stations in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.

It's a sight that drivers haven't seen in quite a while.

"When I see cheap gas, that means I can hang out with my friends. So, there's stars in my eyes. I’m like, 'Yes,'" Sophia Arias, a customer at a North Palm Beach gas station, said.

RELATED: Check local gas prices

Sophia Arias is among the drivers excited to see gas prices falling in Palm Beach County.
Sophia Arias is among the drivers excited to see gas prices falling in Palm Beach County.

Drivers at a Rocket Fuel, located at U.S. 1 and Palmetto Road, waited in long lines to get a turn at the pump to pay $2.99 per gallon.

"Am I dreaming? Like for real? Because it hasn’t been this low for so long, for years now," Aniel Blanc said.

Across the street though, the prices were about 40 cents higher but still under $4 per gallon.

"We may be close to a bottom here, not that we're gonna spike up, but we may see some subtle increases here and there," Patrick De Haan, oil analyst with Gas Buddy, said.

De Haan said all eyes are on the price of crude oil right now.

"Earlier today it was down, but now OPEC is threatening to cut oil production to stem a decline in prices," De Haan said. "Oil prices are back up about 4% today. [The] wholesale price of gasoline is only up about a percent."

Patrick De Haan outlines why gas prices are falling and if we can see cheaper prices in the...
Patrick De Haan outlines why gas prices are falling and if we can see cheaper prices in the future.

So, will we continue to see gas below $3? We''ll just have to wait and see.

"Can we get used to it now?" Blanc asked

According to AAA, the national average price for gas was $3.89 on Tuesday and the average price in Florida was $3.52. In Palm Beach County, the average price was $3.73.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
Florida Primary Election Day: What you need before you head to the polls

Latest News

Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
Gov. Ron DeSantis to host Republican rally in Hialeah on election night
4 Palm Beach County School Board seats up for grabs
Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton