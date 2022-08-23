Gov. Ron DeSantis to host Republican rally in Hialeah on election night

FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. A federal appellate court has stayed a lower court ruling that gave impoverished Florida felons the right to vote. The order issued Wednesday, July 1, 2020, disappointed voting rights activists and could have national implications in November's presidential election. In May, a federal judge ruled that Florida law can’t stop disenfranchised felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe. DeSantis immediately appealed to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting a stay of the ruling and a review of the case by the full appeals court. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't have a Republican challenger in Tuesday's primary election, but he’s still hitting the campaign trail and making a stop in Miami-Dade County.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Live Election Results | Decision 2022 Voter Guide

DeSantis is running unopposed on the Republican ticket and is expected to speak in Hialeah around 6:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and other Republican candidates.

The Republican Party of Florida is calling this the "Keep Florida Free" tour.

DeSantis has a war chest of campaign dollars totaling more than $180 million as he seeks a second term as Florida's governor.

Last week, DeSantis traveled to Ohio to rally support for two Republican candidates, which offered a glimpse into a possible presidential run.

On the Democratic side, Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, Cadance Daniel, and Robert Willis are all running in Tuesday's primary for the chance to challenge DeSantis in the November general election.

Rubio, meanwhile, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket and is seeking a third term as U.S. senator from Florida.

Campaign finance reports show Rubio has hauled in more than $36 million. His Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, has brought in $47 million

The latest RealClearPolitics average has Rubio ahead by 5.8 points.

