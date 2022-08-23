Gov. Ron DeSantis to host Republican rally in Hialeah on election night

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't have a Republican challenger in Tuesday's primary election, but he’s still hitting the campaign trail and making a stop in Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis is running unopposed on the Republican ticket and is expected to speak in Hialeah around 6:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and other Republican candidates.

The Republican Party of Florida is calling this the "Keep Florida Free" tour.

DeSantis has a war chest of campaign dollars totaling more than $180 million as he seeks a second term as Florida's governor.

Last week, DeSantis traveled to Ohio to rally support for two Republican candidates, which offered a glimpse into a possible presidential run.

On the Democratic side, Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, Cadance Daniel, and Robert Willis are all running in Tuesday's primary for the chance to challenge DeSantis in the November general election.

Rubio, meanwhile, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket and is seeking a third term as U.S. senator from Florida.

Campaign finance reports show Rubio has hauled in more than $36 million. His Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, has brought in $47 million

The latest RealClearPolitics average has Rubio ahead by 5.8 points.

