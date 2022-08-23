Have you seen Katherin Ramos?
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are attempting to locate a missing girl they say was last seen over a week ago.
The sheriff's office said Katherin Ramos left her home on Aug. 14 at approximately 5 p.m. and has not returned.
She is 5 foot 2 inches tall weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Katherin was last seen wearing a brown shirt and red pants.
Anyone with information about Katherin Ramos' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Diaz at 772-462-3309.
