Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

The department says the causes of elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic can contribute.

Beach water quality.PNG

The poor rating means that contact with the water at this site may pose an increased risk of infectious disease, particularly for susceptible individuals.

People are encouraged to rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

To learn about beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state, click here.

