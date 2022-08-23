Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

The department says the causes of elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic can contribute.

Beach water quality.PNG
Beach water quality.PNG

The poor rating means that contact with the water at this site may pose an increased risk of infectious disease, particularly for susceptible individuals.

People are encouraged to rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

To learn about beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
Florida Primary Election Day: What you need before you head to the polls

Latest News

4 arrested for burglarizing cars in multiple counties
Defense attorneys seek medical evaluation of 18-year-old charged in fatal crash
FHP: Woman falls asleep while driving, crashes into patrol car
Brightline celebrates National Dog Day