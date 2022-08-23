Mast wins Republican nomination for 21st Congressional District

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington,...
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is testifying. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Florida's 21st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Mast is looking to represent the Treasure Coast and northern Palm Beach County for a fourth term.

He easily defeated his three Republican challengers, Jeffrey Buongiorno, Melissa Martz and Ljubo Skrbic, in Tuesday's primary.

RELATED: Real-time elections results

This seat was formerly District 18 but was changed this year during redistricting.

The Democratic nominee for the November election will be Corinna Robinson, who is running unopposed in the primary.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
Florida Primary Election Day: What you need before you head to the polls

Latest News

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to...
Demings taking on 3 candidates in Democratic primary for Senate
Dr. Alina Alonso to retire in 2023
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
Concerns raised amid school bus crashes