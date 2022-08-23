Mast wins Republican nomination for 21st Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Florida's 21st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Mast is looking to represent the Treasure Coast and northern Palm Beach County for a fourth term.

He easily defeated his three Republican challengers, Jeffrey Buongiorno, Melissa Martz and Ljubo Skrbic, in Tuesday's primary.

This seat was formerly District 18 but was changed this year during redistricting.

The Democratic nominee for the November election will be Corinna Robinson, who is running unopposed in the primary.

