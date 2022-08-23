Mast wins Republican nomination for Congress

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington,...
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is testifying. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Florida's 21st Congressional District.

Mast is looking to represent the Treasure Coast and northern Palm Beach County for a fourth term.

He easily defeated his three Republican challengers, Jeffrey Buongiorno, Melissa Martz and Ljubo Skrbic, in Tuesday's primary.

Mast, an Army veteran who lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan, released the following statement Tuesday night:

"Tonight's victory is an honor. Thank you again for allowing me to represent our community," Mast said. "I didn't risk my life in combat so DC Democrats could tear us apart from within, so I will keep fighting as I did in combat — with every damn thing I have —to restore the American dream!"

RELATED: Real-time elections results

This seat was formerly District 18 but was changed this year during redistricting.

The Democratic nominee for the November election will be Corinna Robinson, who is running unopposed in the primary.

