New tropical disturbances in Atlantic this week

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas.

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking a series of disturbances over the eastern Atlantic.

The first disturbance moved off Africa Monday. It has a low chance of development of 20% over the next five days, but is currently expected to stay out to sea.

Another disturbance may roll over western Africa Tuesday to emerge over the Atlantic by mid-week. This one too will need to be monitored for potential development down the line.

This Atlantic hurricane season has produced only three named storms this year. Colin, the most recent named storm, dissipated from a tropical storm to a tropical depression on July 3. The 51-day streak without a named storm is the third-longest in recorded Atlantic hurricane season history.

The longest dry streak lasted 61 days from June 18 to Aug. 18 in 1999. After the dry spell, the 1999 hurricane season had five Category 4 storms and the drenching Cat. 2 Irene that passed over Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in mid-October.

In 2002, there was a 59-day streak that went from June 2 to July 31.

In 2015, there were also no hurricanes by Aug. 1; that was the most recent year to end up with below-average Atlantic tropical activity.

The next named storm will be Danielle.

