Rep. Val Demings wins Democratic primary for US Senate

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to...
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., will take on incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November's race for Senate.

The former police chief of Orlando handily won Tuesday's Democratic primary, defeating three candidates to secure the nomination.

Real-time elections results

As of 8:45 p.m., Demings received 85% of the vote in the primary.

Demings was optimistic as she reflected on her unlikely life story before a crowd of cheering supporters.

"Together, I really do believe this daughter of a maid and janitor who is not supposed to be standing here tonight — I really do believe that together we can do anything," she said.

She is seeking to become the first Black female senator to represent Florida.

Rubio is looking to serve for a third term as Florida's senator. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

