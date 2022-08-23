Rep. Val Demings wins Democratic primary for US Senate

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., will take on incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November's race for Senate.

The former police chief of Orlando handily won Tuesday's Democratic primary, defeating three candidates to secure the nomination.

As of 8:45 p.m., Demings received 85% of the vote in the primary.

Demings was optimistic as she reflected on her unlikely life story before a crowd of cheering supporters.

"Together, I really do believe this daughter of a maid and janitor who is not supposed to be standing here tonight — I really do believe that together we can do anything," she said.

She is seeking to become the first Black female senator to represent Florida.

Rubio is looking to serve for a third term as Florida's senator. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

