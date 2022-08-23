School bus involved in crash in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A St. Lucie County school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

At 8:21 a.m., a bus carrying 15 Morningside Elementary students was struck in the rear by a car near the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Airoso Boulevard.

Parents were notified of the crash at 8:24 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

According to Port St. Lucie police, the bus was stopped when it was struck in the rear.

