Adeimy, Franzese seek Republican nomination in race too close to call

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although most of the South Florida congressional races were decided rather handily, the Republican primary for Florida's 22nd congressional district remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

Five Republicans were competing for the chance to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., who was unopposed in the primary.

Financial adviser Deborah Adeimy and investor Dan Franzese were in a tight race, well ahead of the three other candidates.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Complete Election Results | Decision 2022 Voter Guide

According to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Franzese held a slight lead on Adeimy. Franzese had 11,928 votes, while Adeimy had 11,793. The count was separated by a total of 135 votes.

U.S. Navy veteran Rod Dorilas, Wellington businessman Peter Steven Arianas and Lake Worth-area businesswoman Carrie Lawlor were the other Republican candidates.

The winner will face Frankel in the Nov. 8 general election. The former West Palm Beach mayor was first elected to the seat in 2012.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Concerns raised amid school bus crashes
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
Defense attorneys seek medical evaluation of 18-year-old charged in fatal crash
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
K-9 snuffs West Palm Beach bank robbery suspect who hid stolen money in chair

Latest News

Palm Beach County effort to preserve bee populations
Military Trail shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after fatal crash
Military Trail shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after fatal crash
Simpson, Blemur to battle to become Florida agriculture commissioner