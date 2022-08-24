Alcohol/drugs may have played role in deadly Military Trail crash, report says

A west Boca Raton woman killed in a high-speed crash near Palm Springs early Wednesday may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of South Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard.

According to a sheriff's office crash report, Olivia Maly, 28, of west Boca Raton, was driving a Dodge Challenger north on South Military Trail at a "high rate of speed."

Maly slammed head-on into an Acura ILX, driven by a 38-year-old Palm Beach County man, as the Acura entered the intersection of South Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard.

The Challenger then crashed into a power pole and flipped over, landing on its roof.

Maly was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Acura suffered serious injuries.

According to the crash report, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators believe Maly may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the wreck happened.

