Gaetz wins Republican nomination, will take on Jones

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night.

The Trump protégé won his primary contest in his Florida Panhandle district despite being under federal investigation in a sex trafficking case.

Gaetz defeated GOP challenger Mark Lombardo, a former Marine and executive at FedEx, and is heavily favored to win a fourth term come November.

Rebekah Jones won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 1st Congressional District.

Jones has alleged that she was forced to manipulate COVID-19 data while working for the Department of Health. DeSantis and other state officials have denied this.

Gaetz is embroiled in scandal involving a federal investigation into whether the Republican congressman from Florida's panhandle paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

