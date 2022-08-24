Michelle Oyola McGovern wins Democratic primary for Palm Beach County Commission

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Democrats in Palm Beach County have elected a nominee whom they hope will become their newest commissioner.

Michelle Oyola McGovern was the apparent winner of a three-way race for District 6, covering a large portion of western Palm Beach County.

The seat is currently held by Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who cannot run again because of term limits.

McGovern was one of two other Democratic candidates vying for the seat, but she had the backing of McKinlay to help propel her to the victory.

Matt Willhite, who has served in the Florida House since 2016, was a distant second in unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, trailing by almost 4,000 votes with nearly all precincts reporting.

Sara Baxter, a former middle school science teacher, was unopposed in the Republican primary and will face McGovern in the November general election.

Sylvia Sharps, who also ran for Palm Beach County Commission in 2018 but lost in the Democratic primary, had fewer than 2,000 votes.

