Military Trail shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after fatal crash
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Military Trail was shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Palm Springs.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a Dodge Challenger was traveling on Forest Hill Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" just before 2 a.m.
As another car tried to cross the intersection at Military Trail, the cars collided head on.
The Challenger struck a power pole and came to a stop upside down.
Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says alternate routes are Kirk Road and Haverhill Road.
The driver of the Challenger died and the other driver was seriously injured.
