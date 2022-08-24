Military Trail shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after fatal crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says your alternate routes are Kirk Rd. and Haverhill Rd.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a Dodge Challenger was driving down Forest Hill Blvd. at a "high rate of speed" just before 2 a.m.

As another car tried to cross the intersection at Military Trail, the cars collided head on.

The Challenger hit a powerpole and came to a stop upside down.

The driver of the Challenger died and the other driver sustained serious injuries.

