Moskowitz, Budd will battle for Deutch's vacated seat

Jared Moskowitz and Joe Budd moved a step closer Tuesday to filling the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

Moskowitz defeated five other candidates to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 23rd congressional district, which includes Boca Raton and northern Broward County.

Moskowitz was a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2019.

"I'm committed to doing everything in my power to ensure that we continue the legacy of Congressman Ted Deutch," Moskowitz said in a statement. "Together we can and will win this race in order to continue fighting for our Democratic values, working together on common sense solutions and building upon our many hard-earned achievements in Washington."

He resigned his seat in 2019 to become Florida Emergency Management director.

Joe Budd won the Republican primary for Florida's 23rd congressional district on Aug. 23, 2022.

Deutch announced in February he was not seeking another term in the House after serving since 2010.

This seat was formerly the 22nd congressional district but was changed to the 23rd after redistricting this year.

Joe Budd defeated six other candidates to win the Republican nomination for the district.

"We're going to take the message to the people. We think the message of the Republicans is better than the message of the Democrats," Budd said. "We believe the Republican party is the big tent party and the Democratic party is the party of division. We're going to see that theme right through the election."

On Budd's website, he calls himself an "entrepreneur by nature" and has lived in Boca Raton since 1993.

