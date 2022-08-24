Wednesday marks 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew

Residents who were living in South Florida 30 years ago will never forget Aug. 24, 2022.

That was the day one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the state with estimated winds of 165 mph.

The eye of the storm came ashore in the pre-dawn hours over southern Dade County, destroying neighborhoods in Florida City and Homestead.

Following the devastating hurricane, residents of the area recalled how they had difficulty navigating the area since it was simply unrecognizable.

Initially, the storm was classified as a Category 4 hurricane but years later was reclassified as a Category 5.

Andrew caused an estimated $26 billion in damage, making it at the time the most expensive natural disaster in United States history. Its damage was later surpassed 13 years later when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and the Gulf Coast.

The storm destroyed about 49,000 homes in southern Dade County, with an additional 108,000 damaged.

More than 99% (1,167 of 1,176) of all mobile homes were completely destroyed in Homestead, according to NOAA's website.

Andrew was responsible for 15 direct deaths and 28 indirect deaths in South Florida, with all but three of these occurring in Dade County.

It is one of only four hurricanes to make landfall in the United States as a Category 5 since 1900. The others were the 1935 Florida Keys Labor Day storm, Hurricane Camille in 1969 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

In the years that followed, South Florida communities instituted some of the strongest wind-load building codes in the world. This included missile impact-resistant glass and eliminating "stick-frame" homes and more reliability on reinforced block masonry.

Since 2001, structures statewide must be built to withstand winds of 111 mph and higher.

The Miami area is considered a "high-velocity hurricane zone" with much higher standards, requiring many structures to withstand hurricane winds in excess of 170 mph.

