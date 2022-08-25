Heavy smoke continues after mulch fire 100% contained in St. Lucie County

The Glades mulch fire in St. Lucie County is 100% contained, however, heavy smoke in the area will continue over the next several days or weeks, according to the Florida Forest Service.

St. Lucie County Fire District crews battled the 25-acre fire near Glades Cut Off and Range Line roads and will be on the scene throughout the coming days continuing to mop up, officials said.

The heavy smoke is due to the amount of mulch that is burning.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area as the smoke may cause visibility issues.

