Internal Affairs report shows why Boynton Beach police officer was terminated

An Internal Affairs investigation released Wednesday shows why Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn was terminated.

Sohn was fired nearly 8 months after an incident involving a dirt bike crash that killed 13-year-old Stanley Davis III.

Davis died after an attempted traffic stop by Sohn on the day after Christmas.

The report finds that Officer Sohn insisted he was not engaged in a pursuit with Davis but did continue his chase at speeds approaching 80 mph.

The investigation found Sohn "attempted to conceal the existence of a vehicle pursuit from others."

In May, the Florida Highway Patrol found the officer did not act improperly during the attempted traffic stop.

