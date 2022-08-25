Internal Affairs report shows why Boynton Beach police officer was terminated

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
An Internal Affairs investigation released Wednesday shows why Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn was terminated.

Sohn was fired nearly 8 months after an incident involving a dirt bike crash that killed 13-year-old Stanley Davis III.

Davis died after an attempted traffic stop by Sohn on the day after Christmas.

The report finds that Officer Sohn insisted he was not engaged in a pursuit with Davis but did continue his chase at speeds approaching 80 mph.

The investigation found Sohn "attempted to conceal the existence of a vehicle pursuit from others."

In May, the Florida Highway Patrol found the officer did not act improperly during the attempted traffic stop.

