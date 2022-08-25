Justice Department submits proposed redactions to Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

The Justice Department on Thursday officially submitted its proposed redactions to the probable cause affidavit connected to a high-profile search warrant that was executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Palm Beach earlier this month.

The government had until 12 p.m. Thursday to submit those redaction requests.

According to federal court records, two separate items, listed as "restricted/sealed until further notice," were filed in the case on Thursday.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart will now review the Justice Department's filings and decide which, if any, portions of the affidavit to unseal to the public.

During an Aug. 18 hearing at the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building in downtown West Palm Beach, Reinhart said he will likely unseal parts of the probable cause affidavit.

Multiple media outlets, including WPTV's parent company, requested that Reinhart unseal the document, which may detail why the FBI was so anxious to get inside Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 and seize the things agents found.

The Department of Justice, however, is resisting the release of the affidavit, saying that doing so could jeopardize any possible case and even future cases.

In a recent filing, the government argued that "if disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation" and that disclosure "would likely chill future cooperation by witnesses."

During the Aug. 18 hearing, Jay Bratt, an attorney for the Department of Justice, told Reinhart that releasing a redacted version of the affidavit is "not practical."

Bratt admitted there is heightened public interest in this case, but there are things in the document that can't be revealed. In addition, Bratt expressed concerns over the identities of federal agents and the impact on witnesses.

However, media attorney Charles Tobin argued for unsealing the affidavit, telling Reinhart there is a compelling public interest and "you cannot trust what you cannot see."

"[The Justice Department] did tell us that [the affidavit] includes a road map for the investigation as it stands right now," media attorney Deanna Shullman, who's representing one of the media organizations, said on Aug. 18. "It explains the scope and breath of that application, and it has a number of confidential informants and witnesses whose ongoing participation may be jeopardized by the disclosure."

Reinhart on Aug. 12 unsealed a list of items, including some documents labeled "top secret" and "highly classified," which were taken from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents.

Trump and other Republican lawmakers have called for the release of the affidavit related to the search of the former president's home.

A Trump spokesperson classified the search as a "raid and break-in," adding in a written statement that "no redactions should be necessary," claiming that redactions in this case would be used to "hide government corruption."

Reinhart signed off on the search warrant and has been the focus of intense criticism among Trump's political and media supporters.

Legal analysts told WPTV they expect the Department of Justice will file an immediate appeal if Reinhart rules to unseal the affidavit, which could lead to a delay of perhaps weeks of any documents getting released to the public.

