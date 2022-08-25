Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7 month rehabilitation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A Florida manatee that eluded wildlife officials for weeks and spent months in rehabilitation is back in its habitat.

Crumpet the manatee was first spotted by Manatee Lagoon and Chopper 5 in January.

The distressed, but resilient, seacow eluded the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for about two weeks before being spotted nearly 60 miles away in Port Everglades in Broward County.

Crumpet was injured with a gash and floating sideways, unable to go underwater for food.

SeaWorld and FWC transported Crumpet to Orlando where he recovered for almost seven months.

“This manatee was in very critical shape when we got to him. He’s already gained about 400 pounds since we got to him in February," said FWC Marine Biologist Amber Howell. "SeaWorld was able to rehabilitate him and we were able to release him today.”

Vet staff in Orlando was encouraged because he started eating immediately and as of Thursday's release into the wild weighed 1,500 pounds.

Chopper 5 flew overhead as Crumpet swam into the C17 canal in North Palm Beach.

