Ukrainian rally in Delray Beach marks 6 months of war with Russia

Wednesday, Aug. 23, marks the 31st anniversary that Ukraine was freed by the Soviet Union. But instead of celebrations, people gathered in Delray Beach as the event is clouded by the 6-month war with Russia.

"It's hard to say that it's a celebration. We just trying to stay strong and not give up," said Oxsana Dubnytska who is from Ukraine but living in Delray Beach. "We have a lot of friends that are fighting on the front lines and it's like you hear news about someone dying every day pretty much."

Dubnytska went to the event along with her husband and two children.

"I want to make sure they remember, they know what's happening, but they also remember who we are, where we're from. We'll never forget our home but this [Delray Beach] will always be part of our family," said Dubnytska.

Ukrainian, spouses, children and allies got together at Old School Square to remind people in South Florida of the death and destruction overseas.

Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station leaving at least 22 people dead with many more injured.

"We have to show and remind everyone in the US that this war is still going on, and we're fighting for our independence and for our life," said Dmytro Bozhao, one of the organizers of the rally. "To lose this war for Ukraine that means this country is not going to exist. We need someone to help us stand against a very powerful enemy."

The event sells Ukrainian paintings and crafts and 100% of the profits will go to help support the cause.

"In the United States everybody talks about freedom, in Ukraine, our people literally fight for freedom every day," said Darya Zalybadna with nonprofit Florida for Ukraine.

Organizers said they plan to continue holding rallies and collect money, signatures and supplies to help loved ones in Ukraine.

"We're standing strong, we're holding hands but there should be a time where we can raise our hands and say that it's a victory," said Zalybadna.

Wednesday, President Biden announced the U.S. will provide Ukraine with $3 billion in military aid calling it the U.S.'s biggest security assistance to date.

