Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton.

The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia. They have been finding homes around the country this month.

This is the first group of beagles to arrive in Palm Beach County.

Workers at Tri-County Animal Rescue said they're hoping to start having the 25 dogs ready for adoption by next week.

If you are interested in adopting one of the pups, fill out an application on the animal rescue's website.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
Toll relief coming to SunPass customers who take Florida’s Turnpike, I-95
Heavy smoke continues after mulch fire 100% contained in St. Lucie County
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. A...
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
Internal Affairs report shows why Boynton Beach police officer was terminated

Latest News

Moving companies warn customers of what they can and can't move
Moving companies warn customers of what they can and can’t move
Rocket built in Palm Beach Co. helping propel Artemis I to moon
BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 13: Vehicles aproach the M6 motorway toll booths on March...
Toll discounts bring Florida drivers relief amid inflation