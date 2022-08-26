Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested in Miami

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) handles the ball in the second half during...
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) handles the ball in the second half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been arrested in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County jail records show that Prince was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant Thursday night.

ESPN is reporting that Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant out of Texas.

It wasn't immediately clear what charge Prince is facing.

Prince was a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old Texas native was traded to the Timberwolves last August. He signed a two-year extension with the team in June.

Prince was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond pending extradition.

