Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested in Miami

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been arrested in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County jail records show that Prince was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant Thursday night.

ESPN is reporting that Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant out of Texas.

It wasn't immediately clear what charge Prince is facing.

Prince was a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old Texas native was traded to the Timberwolves last August. He signed a two-year extension with the team in June.

Prince was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond pending extradition.

